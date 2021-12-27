Borno governor urges Nigerians to stop comparing him with other governors

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has appealed to Nigerians to stop comparing his achievements with those of governors of other states.

Zulum said he issued the message following the forwarded to him in the past few days in which his government work-in-progress in Borno State is being compared with some States, and in some cases, with insults.

But the governor, in the statement published on his verified social media page on Monday evening said he usually feel uncomfortable anytime he is being negatively compared with any Governor, especially if the comparison comes with insult or from groups associated with Borno State.

“The fact is that I feel extremely uncomfortable any time I am being negatively compared with any Governor, especially if any one of those making the comparisons fall in any of the social media groups associated with us. I consider such comparisons unhealthy. Moreover, we are not in competition”

The Governor also noted that each of Nigeria’s 36 States has its peculiarities and priorities, depending on developmental plans and the needs of societies.

Zulum added that in his case, he has to be desperate in his recovery efforts because Borno has been faced with 12 years of war, resulting in thousands of deaths and displacement of about two million people with humanitarian needs.

“From the World Bank’s Recovery and Peace-Building Assessment report on the northeast, Borno lost 956,453 private houses, representing 30 % of the total number of houses in across the state, to insurgent destruction.

“Also, 665 municipal buildings comprising ministries, LGA buildings, prisons, police stations and electric offices were destroyed in Borno.

“5,335 classrooms and other school buildings were destroyed in 512 primary schools, 38 secondary schools and two tertiary institutions in the State. 201 health centres, mostly primary healthcare clinics, dispensaries and some General Hospitals were all destroyed.

“The insurgents also destroyed 726 power substations and distribution lines just like they destroyed 1,630 water sources including motorized boreholes, hand pumps, solar-powered boreholes and facilities for piped water schemes, and more. So, our developmental aggression in Borno is not driven by competition, but by our realities of unquantifiable challenges.

“All States have different needs hence leaders respond differently and with different strategies. We in Borno needed to act fast given our peculiarity of needs but this should not be a basis for negative comparison,” Zulum said.