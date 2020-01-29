<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday swore-in chief Kesta Ogualili from Anambra state and Alhaji Yusuf Alao from Oyo and 24 others as his special advisers.

Ogualili, a Nigerian of Ibo tribe hails from Dunukofia local government, while Alao a Nigerian from Yoruba tribe, is from Ogbomosho local government area.

Zulum had on January 9, appointed both men who as professionals, have lived in Borno state for many years and have been active in supporting the APC. The appointment contained additional 24 persons. Advisers are ranked next to commissioners in the state. Both categories receive the same amount of salaries and allowances.

Borno’s deputy governor Umar Kadafur represented Governor Zulum at the swearing-in of the 26 advisers present at the ceremony. Each person was administered oath of office and allegiance.





24 other advisers who took oath of office include: Sheikh Modu Mustapha, Ali Audu Damasak, Mustapha Bulu, Hussaini Gambo, Bukar Busami Ardoram, Tukur Mshelia, Tijjani Goni Modu, Inna Galadima, Zarah Bukar, Mustapha Ali Sandabe, Gadau Ali Ngurno, Mohammed Maulud, Bole Modu Kachallah, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Barr. Bashir Maidugu, Bukar Modu Konduga, Umoru Sale Gaya, Ali Zangeri, Tukur Ibrahim, Tijjani Lawan Kukawa, Abba Sadiq Gubio, Malam Gana Badu, Alhaji Adamu Usman Chibok and Ahmed Asheikh Zarma.

Zulum urged them to live to high expectations and to contribute to the attainment of the ten pact development agenda already being implemented within the last eight months.