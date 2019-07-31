<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has directed immediate suspension of the medical director at the Umaru Shehu Ultra-Modern Hospital and four doctors absent when they were supposed to be on call.

The Governor visited the State Specialist and Umaru Shehu hospitals from midnight to 2 am during which he discovered that none of the 19 resident doctors, including the two on call were available to look after patients.

The Governor had instructed nurses to call the doctors on phone during his visit but none responded.

A statement on Wednesday explained: ‎”Governor Zulum has ordered the suspension of the Medical Director of Umaru Shehu hospital, Dr Audu Usman, for his failure of leadership.

“The affected doctors include Dr. Musa Chuwang and Dr. Chijioke Ibemere who absented themselves while on call has also been suspended.

“Dr. Baba Ali Malgwi, who was second on call, was suspended over his inability to respond to telephone calls during the Governor’s visit.

“At the same time, frantic attempt to reach him was impossible even when he lives within the doctors’ quarters located around the hospital.

“Similarly, Dr Esther of the Pediatrics department, who was supposed to be on duty, was found absent and also suspended.

“All medical doctors attached to the accident and emergency unit are to be queried for their absence and the lack of duty roaster.

“Chief Medical Director of the Borno State Hospitals Management Board is directed to comply with the Governor’s directive while he is to take measures that should ensure all gap are filled.

“Governor Zulum is determined to ensure that all hospitals across Borno State provide adequate healthcare delivery at all times through.”