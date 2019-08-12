<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday visited Gubio Local Government Area, after soldiers of the 5 Brigade repelled dozens of Boko Haram fighters, who stormed the council.

For seven hours, there was a gun battle between the insurgents and troops.

The governor’s trip came after he set aside activities lined up for the Sallah celebration, including a lunch with stakeholders of All Progressives Congress (APC) and a traditional visit by the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, to the Government House. The monarch’s visit usually takes place at 4pm on every Sallah day.

Zulum postponed the Shehu’s visit till today.

The governor visited the area alongside a member of the House of Representatives representing Gubio, Kaga and Magumeri federal constituency, Usman Zannah and some government officials.

He first visited the Headquarters of the 5 Brigade in Gubio town, where a meeting, hosted by the brigade’s commander, Colonel I.A. Ajose and attended by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major-General Benson Akinroloyo and the caretaker chairman of Gubio, Zannah Modu Gubio and other government officials was held.

The caretaker chairman told Zulum that it was the gallant resistance by soldiers of the brigade, which saved Gubio from being taken over on Sallah’s eve.

Zulum lauded the troops of the Brigade for their gallantry and patriotism.