Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has joined other Nigerians to mourn the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in an air crash on Friday in Kaduna.

The remains of the deceased and several others killed in the NAF aircraft crash were buried in Abuja on Saturday.

Zulum, in a statement, described Attahiru as “someone evidently committed to ending the fight against insurgency”.

The statement was signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau, and made available to newsmen on Satutday in Maiduguri.

“Attahiru, within the short period he served as COAS, visited Borno to boost the fight against Boko Haram.

“The commitment of the late chief of army staff to the fight against Boko Haram was very obvious.

“Within the short time he served, he visited Borno on multiple occasions, meeting operational commanders and troops at battle fronts. In all his interactions, he regularly motivated troops.





“The people of Borno thank him and all our gallant fallen heroes for their unquantifiable service to Borno and the rest of Nigeria,” the statement quoted Zulum, who joined other dignitaries in the burial ceremony, as saying.

A cross section of residents of Maiduguri, who also reacted to the death, expressed shock and urged the military to honour him and other fallen heroes by pursuing the fight against insurgency with renewed vigour.

“The COAS died a hero and will be remembered with the rest as someone that paid the supreme price in the course of duty.

“The military and all stakeholders should honour them by doing all it takes to hasten the defeat of all terrorist groups,” Habu Ibrahim, an opinion leader said.

Also speaking, Mohammed Ismaila and Sadisu Musa, opinion leaders in Maiduguri, said that the COAS would be remembered for his frequent visits to Borno to boost troops’ morale.

“I won’t forget his motivational address to troops in Dikwa town where he gave them the marching order to recover some areas from the insurgents which they did within 48 hours,” Ibrahim said.