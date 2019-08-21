Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Sunday inaugurated Borno State Youth Empowerment Scheme (BOYES), to empower youths and end political thuggery in the state.

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno has approved the reappointment of Prof. Suleiman Bello, as the Chairman of the four-member state’s Teaching Service Board.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy to the governor, made the disclosure in a statement issued in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

Gusau added that Zulum also approved the appointment of the three other members of the board.

Those appointed were Hajiya Hamsatu Laminu, Mr Mohammed Joji and Alhaji Makinta Monguno.

Gusau said that the governor would accord support to the chairman and members of the board while expecting them to uplift the quality of teaching in line with his education agenda.

While congratulating the appointees, Zulum reaffirmed his absolute confidence in them.

