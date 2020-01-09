<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday hosted heads of the military, paramilitary and security agencies to assess and review security situation of the state.

Zulum had earlier held meeting with the theatre commander of operation lafiya dole, Major Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi.

The security council meeting held behind closed doors at the council chambers of the Government House Maiduguri. All the heads of the forces involved in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram. They include the heads of the military, the police, DSS and paramilitary establishments.

The meeting, which was chaired by the governor and has the Secretary to the state government, Usman Jidda Shuwa as it’s secretary was convened to brainstorm on strategies to tackle the growing security concerns in the state.

Senior commanders of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, the Navy, police and other security establishments were in attendance.

Measures adopted by the council after an extensive review, were not made public.