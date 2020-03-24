<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has constituted a 9-Member Committee to identify ways of increasing the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), as part of measures to contain global economic downturn caused by Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The governor also announced that the state executive council would review 2020 budget following the fall in oil price.

Inaugurating the committe on Tuesday in Maiduguri, Zulum said the committee is expected to recommend appropriate measures that would boost the state’s IGR.





“The committee will look into the entire problem and recommend appropriate measures that would increase the IGR drive as well as to block leakages if any,” Zulum said.

He also mandated the committee to coopt any member they felt could facilitate their assignment.

He listed his economic Adviser, Alhaji Mustafa Bulu, as Chairman of the committee, while the chairman of the state Board of Internal Revenue would serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Permanent Secretaries in Ministries of Finance, Trade and Investment, Environment, Transport, Health, Water Resources and the General Managers of the State’s Housing and Water Corporation.