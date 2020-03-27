<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borno Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday at Maimalari military barracks in Maiduguri, announced the sum of N23.5 million as cash support for families of 47 soldiers killed by Boko Haram last Sunday in Yobe state.

Each family is to receive N500,000 not as compensation for losing priceless lives but as social protection at tough economic times caused by COVID-19 inspired lockdowns across the country.

Zulum, received by the G.O.C, 7 Division of the Nigerian army, Brigadier General A.K Ibrahim, was there to convey condolences and solidarity with the military’s ‘operation lafiya dole’ which is involved in the fight against the insurgents.





“The Government and people of Borno state share the grief of the Nigerian military, particularly those of bereaved families of the soldiers who died last week at a time the country is faced with pandemic.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of these gallant soldiers and we salute and appreciate their supreme sacrifices. Nothing can compensate for losing these precious brothers and patriotic Nigerians.

“We commiserate with their families and because we are at a tough and unprecedented times, the government of Borno will support each family with N500,000.

”Importantly also, we hope the unfortunate incident will not dampen the spirit of our gallant military in our shared fight against boko haram,” Zulum said.