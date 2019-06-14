<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Borno State Government has announced its resolve to lead the process in monitoring and management of all interventions and activities of United Nations humanitarian bodies and non-governmental organisations in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum announced this at a meeting with the UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Yassine Gaba, and heads of the UN agencies and international non governmental organisations yesterday in Maiduguri.

Zulum said government in collaboration with the UN office plans to “take a close look” at what the humanitarian bodies are doing in the state, and establish “one stop unit” to deal with the challenges faced by the international agencies in the course of addressing the humanitarian situation in the state fueled by a decade of Boko Haram insurgency.

He said Borno has “lost ground” in terms of destruction of houses, infrastructure, means of livelihood and farmlands by Boko Haram and said his administration was concern about agriculture which he said was the main economic source of the state.

He commended the United Nations bodies for their resilience in providing support even at difficult times.

On his part, Gaba said the international community and humanitarian bodies would continue to support the state. He said the visit was to extend their hands of fellowship to the new governor.