Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, his deputy, Usman Durkwa, and Mr Durkwa’s wife have given pilgrims from the state N45,000 each as incentive for ram sacrifice (hadaya).

While Mr Shettima gave each pilgrim SR 300 (N30,000), Mr Durkwa gave them SR 100 (10,000), and Mrs Durkwa SR50 (5,000), each.

The spokesperson of Borno State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Aishatu Ibrahim, announced the incentives in a statement released Saturday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

“Borno State Pilgrims are perhaps the happiest today as each of them got Sr 450 as hadaya incentive,” Ms Ibrahim said.

She also said the money was disbursed to the pilgrims by the Executive Secretary of the board, Mustapha Ali, and members of the ‘hadaya committee’ which was constituted by the pilgrim’s board.

“Of the total amount, 300 riyals were given to them by His Excellency, Kashim Shettima, the Executive Governor of Borno State, while his Deputy, Alhaji Usman Mamman Durkwa, gave each pilgrim 100 riyals, and the wife of the Deputy Governor gave each 50 riyals.

“This incentive is perhaps the highest any pilgrim has ever gotten,” she said.

Ms Ibrahim said most of the pilgrims expressed their delight at the gesture by the two government officials especially Mr Shettima.

“Each of them was full of praises and prayers especially to the governor, whom the pilgrims say since his assumption of office as a governor introduced a lot of interventions in Pilgrims Welfare.

“They said such interventions has reduced a lot of burden and stress on pilgrims from Borno State,” she said.

The spokesperson said more than half of the pilgrims from the state have already been paid as the disbursement continues.