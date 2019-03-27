<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The governor-elect of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara, on Wednesday said addressing the root cause of Boko Haram would be the priority of his administration.

He said this was the foremost option to putting an end to the crisis.

Umara made the promise after he received his Certificate of Return in Maiduguri from the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The governor-elected who received the Certificate of Return alongside the deputy governor-elect, Usman Kadafur and 28 newly elected members of Borno State House of Assembly, said he would accord priority to the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement programmes to fast track restoration of peace and resettlement of displaced communities.

He said his administration would initiate sound programmes to address the root cause of Boko Haram insurgency, providing job opportunities to the teeming unemployed youth, promote discipline and social rehabilitation.

He called for the support of the elected members of National and State House of Assembly, to enable him put up effective leadership and move the state forward.

Presenting the certificate of return to the newly elected persons, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (Rtd), the INEC Federal Commissioner in charge of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba States, assisted by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mohammed Magaji, said the presentation of Certificates of Return to elected political office holders was in line with section 75 of the Electoral Act.

Mu’azu called on the governor-elect and other elected representatives to deliver on their campaign promises to the electorate and work for the development of the state and country at large.

Mu’azu also commended election workers, security agencies, political parties, observe groups and other stakeholders over the peaceful conduct of the election.