Governor Babagana Zulum on Friday struck a deal with 30 Saudi-based clerics to endlessly pray for the return of peace in the state.

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum has ordered total lockdown of the state to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after recording its first confirmed case of the disease.

Zulum in a broadcast on Monday evening said the lockdown would commence on Wednesday April 22 for 14 days.


“I am hereby directing a lockdown that will require cessation of all movements in Borno State for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 10:30pm on Wednesday, 22nd of April, 2020,” the said.

He said the state committee on prevention and control of COVID-19 has already started tracing 97 persons who might have had contact with the index case, the 56-year-old nurse who died on Saturday of COVID-19 case in a public hospital in Maiduguri.

