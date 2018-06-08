The Borno State Government said on Friday that it plans to convert the notorious Galadima prostitution den in Maiduguri to public schools for the members of the community.

The News Agency of Nigeria report that government had inaugurated a high powered committee headed by the Commissioner of Justice Alhaji Kaka Shehu Lawan to clear illegal structures and shanties in the area in the fight against crime in the society.

Shettima who was in the area on an assessment visit, said the decision was necessary to save the city from breeding criminals and terrorists.

He said: “There are no schools in the whole of this neighbourhood.

“We have the option of building schools here to meet the yearnings and aspiration of people.”

Shettima commended members of the high powered committee for a job well done.

He said: “You did an outstanding job, I commend you, to keep the flag flying, where ever there are black spots, you have my mandate to go and take charge without delay. I want you to operate within the ambit of the law.

“For individuals with legal papers, we have no right to encroach on their properties.

“We have to fight criminality and all anti-social behaviour, this is a place where drugs are been sold, it is a hideout for criminals, vandals, terrorists and all sort of people.”