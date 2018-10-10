



The people of Ngwom community in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno have lauded the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) over the reconstruction and resettlement of communities ravaged by ‘Boko Haram’ insurgents in northeast.

A cross section of the resettled persons in the community, hitherto displaced, made the commendation in separate interviews in Ngwom on Tuesday.

The UNDP had reconstructed residential homes, school, clinic, market, police post and water points at Ngwom community.

Mrs Lami Jibrina, a 30 year-year old housewife, said that the project executed by the UN agency had facilitated their return home after the insurgents sacked the community five years ago

Lami said that she was allocated a two-bed room house constructed by the agency, adding that she now stayed with her family in the house.

Malam Modu Isa, another beneficiary, described the projects as commendable, noting that it encouraged displaced persons to return to their communities and improved their social and economic wellbeing.

Also, Nafisa Sulaiman and Ahmed Kime, commended the agency over the implementation of health and education programmes in the community.

They however called on the agency to provide them skills and vocational training to resettled persons engage in productive activities.

The UN agency had recently donated a school and disbursed N900, 000 to Ngwom community under its Village Savings and Loan Associations, to facilitate execution of community development projects.

According to statistics by the agency, some 300 houses, 288 market stalls, clinic, police post and water points were reconstructed at Ngwom under its Integrated Community Stabilization programme.

The UN agency also distributed farm inputs to 625 resettled households to enable them cultivate their farmlands during the 2017 and 2018 cropping season.

Similarly, 120 households received support to engage in irrigation activities; 120 for livestock production, while 128 households got small businesses support and 390 displaced persons benefited from the Community-Based Safety Nets.

Other services rendered by the agency include distribution of 340 lanterns to households and volunteers, while 400 households were supported to plant economic and non-economic trees.