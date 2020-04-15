<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chief Judge Kashim Zannah of Borno has extended the suspension of court sittings till 1 May 2020.

Justice Kashim Zannah said that the action was to safeguard the health and lives of litigants, staff, lawyers, and judges during the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged judges, judicial staff and lawyers, to be conscious of their responsibilities as society leaders and seek knowledge on COVID -19 only from authentic sources.





“Avoid unverified WhatsApp and other social media information because they may have fatal consequences,” Zannah said.

He lauded the feat achieved in decongesting Correctional Centres thereby reducing the number of awaiting trial inmates in the state.

Zannah commended the bench, bar and Civil Society Groups in the state for their steadfast dedication to the service of humanity.