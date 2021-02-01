



A new Shehu of Dikwa has been appointed by the Borno State Government.

The new traditional ruler, Alhaji Abba Jato Umar, born on January 29, 1968, and before his appointment, he had worked as a teacher and land officer in the state.

He succeeds Alhaji Muhammad El-Kanemi II, who died after a protracted illness at an Abuja hospital recently.





The new Shehu of Dikwa’s letter of appointment, which was signed at the weekend by the state Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, was presented yesterday to the ruler at his Maiduguri residence by the state Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon. Mai-Mele Sugun.

According to the letter, the authority of the governor was extracted from Section 68 of the Borno State Local Government Law, 2020 and Section 5 of Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law and Cap. 25, Law of Borno State 1994.