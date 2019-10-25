<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday begged Nigerians to bear with the government over the closure of the border with neighbouring countries.

Osinbajo speaking at the ongoing town hall meeting which coincide with the National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST in Edo State, said the border closure is in the interest of the country and local producers especially farmers.

He also said that government closed the borders because “we want our neighboring countries to begin to take us very very serious.”

Osinbajo was responding to the question by the Vice President of Edo market women, Mrs. Christiana Omokaro, who cried to him about the high cost of rice and other foodstuffs in the market.

She also asked the VP to look at the epileptic state of power supply in the country.