<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The closure of Nigeria’s land borders has opened a vista of opportunities for poultry farmers, the Coordinator of the 2019 Nigeria Poultry Farmers’ Exhibition, Mr Dele Toyin, said on Sunday.

Toyin said the closure had given local poultry farmers access to markets. He, however, noted that the development was a challenge to the farmers to improve.

The coordinator told newsmen that the current high demand for poultry products for domestic and commercial needs necessitated the exhibition to spur the farmers to be alive to their responsibilities and leverage on the government policy on border closure.

According to him, this is the opportunity the farmers had been looking for, as it restricted importation of poultry products.

“This opportunity has, therefore, thrown up the need for the farmers to live up to their calling,” he said.

The coordinator said that the exhibition slated for November in Ibadan, would be an opportunity for farmers to acquire necessary exposure.

He said that participants would have direct access to suppliers of quality poultry inputs and avoid fake products.

” They will learn new things that will enhance productivity and profit optimisation.

“They will have an opportunity to exchange ideas with manufacturers and importers of poultry inputs during interactive sessions.

“They will rub minds with other farmers on challenges and possible solutions in poultry farming,” he told newsmen.

Toyin said that the exhibition would also provide free access to journals and other conference materials to aid production to meet the growing demand for poultry products.

“Farmers will get to buy products at reduced prices directly from exhibitors to massively produce for the Nigerian market and export,” he said.

He said that the exhibition being facilitated by the Oyo Poultry Farmers Association would have agro-business experts and extension workers in attendance to provide latest insights in the occupation.