The President of Gbenga Akinwade Foundation, Engr Gbenga Akinwande, has appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, on the need to boost the local economies of areas affected by the temporary border closure in Ogun West Senatorial District.

He said businesses of residents in the border areas have haphazardly affected by the closure, which according to him have thrown them into abject poverty.

Akinwande noted that the non-availability of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or unaffordable fuel cost, in some towns in the senatorial district have paralysed legitimate social and economic activities.

He said: “The border closure has put the people around the border communities in Ogun West into abject poverty as all legitimate social and economic activities have been paralysed as a result of non-availability or unaffordable fuel cost, coupled with the activities of the herdsmen.

“The truth is that there is an economic recession in some parts of Yewa land. Thus, I will appeal to His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to use his goodwill to lubricate the local economies of those towns around the border communities through their respective local government administration to give temporary reliefs to the people in these communities.”

He spoke on the sidelines of the 2019/2020 edition of Yewa-Awori Unity Football Club final in Ayetoro, over the weekend, saying the lack of unity in the senatorial district cost it the gubernatorial position in the last election.

Akinwande said the results of the last governorship election in the State demonstrated the failure of leadership in the senatorial district.

According to Akinwande, there is a need for unity in the senatorial district now more than ever.

He called on the traditional institutions in both Yewaland and Aworiland to institute mechanisms for the integration of the people in the senatorial district, adding that the council of Obas must begin to galvanise support for future political contests.

“The last gubernatorial election did show that there is serious division in Ogun West. Analysis of that result showed their divisions: the old Egbado South, the Old Egbado North and Aworiland, with each of the three going in different camps.

“I think at this juncture, the traditional institutions in both Yewaland and Aworiland need to open a channel of communication for the exchange of ideas and integration of purpose.

“What happened in the last election was a failure of leadership in Ogun West because we should not have gone to that election with two powerful contending forces.

“Now the challenge of preventing such future occurrences lies squarely on both Ilaro and the Ota palaces. Both the Olu of Ilaro and the Olota of Ota must begin to play influential roles among the council of Obas in Ogun West to galvanise support for future challenges,” he said.