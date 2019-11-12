<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Customs Service to lift the ban on the sales of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) within 20km to the country’s borders.

On Thursday, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), had directed that no petroleum products should be supplied to any filling station within 20 kilometres to the borders.

A member, Mr Sada Soli, moved a motion of urgent national importance at the plenary on Tuesday, asking that the order by the NCS should be vacated.

According to him, the order by the customs boss contravenes the provisions of the Customs and Excise Act.

Soli argued that the filling stations asked not to sell petrol close to the borders were situated and constructed in compliance with relevant laws.

“This is not acceptable! Review this directive with a human face,” he stated.

Several lawmakers who seconded the motion, criticised the policy while lamenting the hardships being faced by people living in border communities.

Newsmen had reported on Tuesday that residents of border communities in Ogun, Lagos, Adamawa, Katsina and Sokoto states are groaning following the suspension of fuel supply to areas.