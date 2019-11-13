<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government on Tuesday, inaugurated the executive officers of the National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN), to boost fish availability in view of the Federal Government’s closure of all the nation’s land borders since August.

Mr Edet Akpan, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, said the development was to encourage farmers and other stakeholders in its diversification programme.

“I am sure the national production of fish will not only increase, the quality and export value will also increase,” NAN quoted him as saying.

Akpan said the ministry had always been on the ground to support commodity associations and would not deviate from the norm.

“We also introduce them to different organisations like the Bank of Industry (BoI), and then SMEDAN is also helping them in many ways through education and organising them in such a way that they have become very formidable,” he said.

The President of NFAN, Dr Gabriel Ogunsanya, said following the inauguration, more than over five million members of the body were ready to storm the markets with different species of fish to meet both local and international demands.

On border closure, the president said it was a laudable development, saying the association was not resting on its oars in taking advantage of the closure to boost production.

“We will not allow illegal fishing. Some countries come to our coast to steal our fish. We will do all within our powers, work with law enforcement agencies to avoid illegal fishing,” he added.

A member of the Board of Trustees and former lawmaker, Senator Maina Lawan, pointed out that there were several prospects in the fish subsector that would help improve Nigeria’s revenue generation.

“I know that the border closure is biting hard on many aspects of our daily lives, but there are also higher patriotic callings if you look at the overall price we are made to pay,” said Lawan, a former Borno governor.