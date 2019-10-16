<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As government continues strict implementation of border closure across the country, tension has risen in Babura Local Government area of Jigawa State as a rice smuggler was shot dead by patrol team in the area.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr Bala Zama, confirmed the development to newsmen at the police headquarters in Dutse.

According to him, some people who claimed to be relatives of the deceased reported to the police divisional officer in Babura that a border patrol team killed one of their own, Mr Tasiu Muhammad and escaped from the scene.

However, attempt to get a response from the Public Relations officer of the Nigerian Customs Service was unsuccessful as at the time of compiling this report as his contact phone line was switched off.