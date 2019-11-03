<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) is yet to set any date for the reopening of borders that have been partially closed since August.

The social media were rife on Sunday with a story emanating from a circular from the Headquarters of the organisation.

According to the story, following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari, the NCS has set January 31, 2020 as the terminal date for the border closure.

But the NCS Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah, explained that the internal memo referred to did not set any date for the reopening of the borders.

He noted that the memo was only referring to the terminal date of the Joint Security EX SWIFT Response.

Attah insisted that the partial boarder closure would last till the achievement of its set objectives.

His words: “Please note that the internal memo is referring to the end of this phase of the joint security Ex Swift Response and NOT a terminal date for the partial border closure.

“Security operation of this kind is usually in phases.

“The partial border closure will continue until the set objectives are achieved.”