



Boni Haruna, a former governor of Adamawa state, has commended the effort of the Nigerian army in repelling Boko Haram attack on his hometown of Michika.

On Monday, the insurgents raided the town shooting sporadically but they were repelled by the army .

In a statement on Tuesday, Haruna thanked the army and other security agencies for their response.

“I wish to most profoundly commend the Nigerian army and other security agencies for their prompt and gallant response to the attack in Michika, my community yesterday by suspected Boko Haram insurgents,” he wrote.

“It would be recalled that Michika came under intense attack yesterday night 18th, March, 2019 which lasted for hours during which the Nigerian army gallantly and professionally engaged the insurgents in a deadly gun battle, for which we are most grateful.

“It is quite worrisome for Michika to once again experience such attack when the people had almost settled to rebuild their lives after the 2014 invasion during which the area and indeed the entire Northern part of the state was overran by the insurgents.

“In the midst of this tragic event and the pains and agonies that come with it, I urge all our people to remain calm and steadfast. This sad moment shall also pass as we look into the future with hope and determination.

“In keeping with the spirit of steadfastness, we must not lose sight of our civic duties and responsibilities as we keep a date with the March 23rd, 2019 forthcoming supplementary election in 4 or 6 Polling Units in Michika and other 13 Local Government Areas across the state.”

The attack happened five days to the supplementary governorship election billed to hold across 14 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

Michika, the headquarter of the Michika local government area, is one of the LGAs expected to decide the final outcome of the inconclusive March 9 gubernatorial poll in the state, as voting is scheduled to hold there.