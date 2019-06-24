<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Troops have rescued 42 women, 51 children and two men used by Boko Haram terrorists as labourers on farm in different clearance operations in Borno.

Col. Sagir Musa, the Acting Director Army Public Relations, confirmed this in a statement, adding that three terrorists were neutralised in the operation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported Musa as informing that 24 of the children rescued were administered with polio vaccines by the Nigerian Army Regimental Medical Officers.

According to him, it was in line with the Chief of Army Staff directive on the collaboration between the army and National Primary Health Care Development Agency to reach out to areas not captured in the polio vaccination exercise.

Musa said new camps set up by the terrorists were also destroyed by the troops.

Items reportedly recovered from the terrorists’ enclaves include some copies of Quran, one generator, two bicycles, flags, five bicycles, five SIM cards of different networks and assorted clothing materials.