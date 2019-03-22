



Troops of 115 Task Force Battalion, Operation Lafiya Dole, Nigerian Army in Askira-Uba, have constructed bread and sachet water factories to support soldiers fighting Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Maj. Yusuf Salisu, 115 Task Force Commander, disclosed during Operational visit of Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the army on Friday.

Salisu, who was represented by Maj. Godwin Ameh, said that the project was executed under the Battalion Commander Humanitarian Initiative.

He said that the initiative came as part of the modality toward protecting its soldiers from consuming unwholesome and poisonous foods or water from Boko Haram and their sympathisers.

He explained that some of the bread sold daily in commercial places could contain cancer-causing chemicals, including Potassium Bromate and Potassium Iodate, which are banned substances in the country.

According to him, the whole idea is to provide healthy food to our soldiers.

“The initiative was also designed to provide humanitarian support and services to the less privileged in the hospitals, church, mosque and the entire host communities with a view to strengthen civic relationship.

“So far we have provided bread for more than 2,000 patients in the hospitals in the communities.

“Every Friday and Sunday we take bread and distribute free of charge to Muslim and Christian in the communities.

“It has already yielded positive result because we were able to minimise cost of providing breakfast to our soldiers.

“Also, potable drinking water, which used to pose great challenge in the past had also been addressed through our water factory,” he said.

“All our factories had been accessed and licensed by NAFDAC and they have certified that the factories met best standard,” he said.

Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division of the army, commended the troops for the initiative, noting that it would go a long way in reducing risk, illness and improving the health and safety of the troops.

Biu said: “One of the core strategies of winning any war in the world was threatening civil-military relationship, I am happy that you are already done that here.

“The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai is proud of you; we are all proud of you and this type of laudable initiative of yours cannot be ignored,” he said.

He urged other brigades within the theatre to emulate the 155 battalion initiative and ideas that would add meaningful value to the welfare of troops while executing the counter terrorism campaign.

The GOC also charged soldiers and officers in the battalion to be committed, focused and decisive in their duties.

He assured the army under the leadership of COAS Lt.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, would work toward providing them with all the necessary support to enhance its operation and win the war.