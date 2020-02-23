<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday, threatened to launch fresh attack on Garkida town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The town is located on the Gombi-Biu-Damaturu Road, which shares proximity with Southern Borno and Sambisa Forest.

Members of the community were reported to be fleeing the area in droves, following the message sent by the insurgents who had wreaked decade-long havoc on the northeastern states of Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and some parts of the north.

A resident of Garkida on condition of anonymity, interviewed on the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, monitored in Kaduna on Sunday, said the insurgents had threatened to relaunch another attack.

He said many residents had fled the community on foot, noting that even with money, there was no vehicle plying the area.





He added that the previous attack claimed the lives of two security operatives while the sect razed houses, hospital and three churches.

The source said:”Many have fled on foot. Even if you have the money, there are no vehicles because of the high number of people on the run now.

“Everybody is scared because the Boko Haram sent a new message that they are coming back.

“We are afraid because there is a route that links us with Guyuk, Chibok and up to Sambisa Forest. That is why we are afraid of another attack.

“The last attack lasted from 7.00 pm up till midnight. The sect vandalized the town, set houses on fire; razed a hospital and 3 churches and they killed two security agents.”