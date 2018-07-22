The Nigerian Army has again, suffered casualties in its fight against Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe State as unconfirmed number of soldiers were killed in an ambush launched by the terrorists against troops at the weekend, in Yobe State.

This was even as the troops on the other hand, killed scores of the terrorists during the encounter, said to be along Sasawa Road in Babbangida Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The soldiers, drawn from the 233 Battalion in Operation Lafiya Dole were said to have suffered the loss while countering an ambush staged by elements of Boko Haram terrorists.

The terrorists, who sources said had ran short of food and were in the area to loot food stuff from the popular Babangida Market, got wind of advancement of the troops towards the area and decided to ambush them first.

The Nigerian Army which confirmed the development in a late night statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, however, did not state the number of casualties on its part even as it claimed several Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized during the encounter.

The statement said “the troops encountered the terrorists along Sasawa Road in Babbangida Local Government Area of Yobe State while countering an ambush staged by elements of Boko Haram terrorists.”

“The troops encountered the ambush during a fighting patrol to clear the general area of fleeing elements of Boko Haram terrorists who have been on rampage for food and logistics, the statement said.

It added that: “The gallant troops overpowered and neutralized the insurgents in the fire fight that ensued and successfully extricated themselves from the ambush.”

The statement further read thus: “Information have so far confirmed that the insurgents whose original mission was to attack and loot the near by Babbangida market for food and other logistics aborted the mission to stage the ambush on getting wind of the troops patrol.

“Unfortunately, while fighting through the ambush, the troops recorded some casualties.

“The situation has been brought under firm control by the troops and additional troops have been drafted to the area to reinforce the patrol troops.

“The Air Task Force is on aerial surveillance of the general area to track down fleeing terrorists survivors .

”The good people of Babbangida Local Government Area and Yobe state in general are urged not to panic but to remain calm and steadfast.”