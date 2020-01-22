<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Nigerian Army officer and seven soldiers have been killed in a fierce battle against Boko Haram terrorists in Mainok, 60 kilometres from Maiduguri, Borno State, North-East Nigeria.

Security sources told PR Nigeria that the deadly encounter which occurred at about 1 pm, on Tuesday, before the troops repelled an ambush on 156 Task Force Battalion of Nigerian Army, also left five soldiers wounded and two others still missing in action.

But following the ensuing gun duel, some of the attackers were also battered and killed with many injured.

“Two gun trucks and three anti-aircraft equipment could not be accounted for following the attack,” the source said.

The source also confirmed that the bodies of the fallen soldiers have been recovered and the wounded moved to a medical facility for treatment.





When contacted, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Colonel Sagir Musa, did not respond to a media enquiry on the incident.

However, another Army Spokesperson informed that the military will issue a formal statement on the issues as details are being expected from the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole.

There has been a spike in the attacks by Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists on both military and civilian targets.

Unfortunately, the terrorists have turned the Maiduguri-Damaturu routes into a death Zone and recently killed the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Michika Chapter in Adamawa State among other atrocities.