At least, nine people have been reportedly killed in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital following attack on a farm at Ajilari community in Mere Local Government Area.

It was gathered that those killed were working on a farm when Boko Haram stormed the area, killing nine and abducting several others.

Residents around the area of Gomari ward, close to Ajilari community said those who were abducted were mostly young men who they believe may be used by the insurgents as foot soldiers.

“Recently, they have been conscripting young men into their ranks,” a security source told newsmen in Maiduguri.

However, the Nigerian Army has dismissed claims in the social media reporting pandemonium in the state.

A statement from Col. Ado Isa, spokesman of the 7 division Nigeria Army said, the information circulating on social media revealed that some mischievous elements are insinuating and peddling rumours of ‘terrorists’ plan to execute deadly attacks on some selected populated areas and key facilities in Maiduguri town and neighboring areas in order to cause panic and inflict casualty on innocent Nigerians.

“Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole, assures the public that necessary measures have been put in place to checkmate the purported evil plans of the criminals.

“Accordingly, troops in the Theatre, have been committed to ensuring movements and activities of the marauders are effectively thwarted.

“Troops are also in staging positions in line with the Super Camp Concept to destroy the bandits whenever they are seen.

“Consequently, members of the public are urged to disregard the rumour of ‘deadly attacks’ on Maiduguri and environs.

“The fake news is circulated by mischievous elements and other collaborators of the criminals with the aim to instil fear and panic in the minds of the people as well as to sabotage the efforts of the military and other security agencies in the struggle to end the menace.

“Members of the public are therefore enjoined to disregard the alleged attacks on Maiduguri city and environs and go about their routine lawful businesses without fear or hindrance.

“The public are also advised to be more vigilant and report unusual/suspicious presence or movements of persons especially at important public places like markets, schools, mosques and churches as well as venues for occasions to security agencies,” the statement said.