The mother of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, Falmata Abubakar, says she is not sure if her son is dead or alive.

In an interview with the Hausa Service of the Voice of America, the elderly woman said the last time she saw her son was 15 years ago.

The interview took place in Shekau, a village in Yobe state.

She said since her child met with the founder of the sect, Mohammed Yusuf, he has stayed away from her.

“I don’t know whether he is dead or alive, only God knows, I have not seen him in the last 15 years,” she said.

“I did not set my eyes on him since he came into contact with Mohammed Yusuf.

“I know he is my son, and everyone knows a mother’s love for her son, but our attitude to life is different… I pray God shows him the right path.”