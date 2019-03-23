<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Emir of Akira-Uba in Borno, Alhaji Abdullahi Ibn-Muhammed, said he slept in a tent when he returned home after his kingdom was liberated from the control of Boko Haram insurgents.

Recounting his ordeal, Mohammed, said he voluntarily returned home and slept for several weeks in a tent to build confidence and encourage his subjects to also return home.

Mohammed said this on Saturday when Brig.-Gen. Bulama Biu, the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Uba.

Ibn-Muhammed said that when the insurgents sacked the town in 2014, his people ran for their lìves and became Internally Displaced Persons in various places.

“When the town was reclaimed by the military, it took courage to return to my palace along with the members of my traditional institution.

“We returned and saw that most of the structures were razed. They burnt my palace; some of the structures that remain standing are the brick fireplaces of homes.

“Despite all these challenges, we came back and stayed. Some of us were taking shelter in makeshift tents. I slept in my burnt palace. And sometimes when it rained, we have to put our selves together in one place and cover ourselves,” he said.

The monarch commended the efforts and sacrifices of the military in safeguarding the peace, security and territorial integrity of the country.