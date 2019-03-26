<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The District Head of Duhu and surrounding communities in Adamawa State, Mohammed Sanusi, said Boko Haram fighters stormed two villages in Michika and Madagali on the border between Adamawa and Borno states on Monday night, burning houses and looting barns and food stores.

Some of the villagers who spoke to newsmen from their hideouts said they slept on the mountains, adding that vulnerable villagers like the elderly, children and the sick were threatened with guns and other weapons by the insurgents.

It is not ascertained yet if there were casualties.

According to Sanusi, the insurgents returned to the villages on what he described as “revenge mission” after they failed to make the best of their last attack on Michika and Madagali towns seven days earlier as the Nigerian Army repelled the attack.

Monday’s assault, he said, was the third deadly mission of the insurgents in the state in the past one month.

Unconfirmed claims by villagers said the attacks were linked to political uncertainty in the state after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared governorship election in the state inconclusive.

Sanusi said, “Boko Haram fighters stormed Kofar Adamawa and Kofar Borno around 6.30pm on Monday evening and carried out attack into the night.

“They burned half of the houses in Kofar Adamawa and the whole of Kofar Borno. They marched through the villages, threatening to kill whoever challenged them.

“When they came to Michika seven days ago, they came in through these two villages because their usual routes were blocked by villagers and Nigerian soldiers.

“I cannot confirm now if there were casualties.

“When they came the last time, they blew up the Union Bank vault but there was no money there.

“They stole medicines from drug stores, petrol from functioning fuel stations and foodstuff from markets and stores. But when the soldiers confronted them, they left some of their vehicles behind with the items.

“The attack on Monday was a revenge mission.”