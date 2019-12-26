<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau says his administration is working closely with the Federal Government and security agencies to secure the release of the abducted aid worker, Miss Jennifer Samuel, who hails from Plateau.

Lalong in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Dan Manjang, said the State Government would not rest until Miss Jennifer Samuel and her colleagues were released.

He said Miss Jennifer Samuel who works with Alliance for International Medical Action, a humanitarian organisation in the North-East, was allegedly abducted recently in Borno by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

“The Rescue Administration is interested in the welfare of Plateau citizens anywhere in the world.

“Channels of communication have been opened with relevant authorities to secure the release of not only Miss Jennifer Samuel but also other citizens in the captivity of the terrorists,” he said.

The governor encouraged the family of Jennifer to remain prayerful and hopeful as nothing was being left to chance to secure her freedom.

Meanwhile, Lalong has thanked religious organisations, especially the Church of Christ in Nations COCIN, for partnering with his administration in the care and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

He said his government would continue to work with the Church and other religious institutions to meet the needs of citizens, especially the vulnerable.

He tasked beneficiaries of government and the church’s gesture to ensure that they used the items given for the purpose they were meant for and not to contemplate selling them.

The governor implored other religious institutions, corporate organisations and philanthropists to always support the less privileged in the state.