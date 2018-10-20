The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has declared a three-day mourning period for the late Saifura Hussain Ahmed, a midwife, and another health worker, Hauwa Liman, who was recently killed by the Boko Haram sect.

NANNM also called on the federal government to do everything humanly possible to secure the release of a nurse, Alice Loksha, who was abducted a few weeks ago and is currently held by the terrorist group.

NANNM also asked members across the country to embark on three-day prayer and fasting for “the safe return of all our members who are presently in horrible situations of captivity in different parts of the country.”

Besides, they are to wear black armbands within the period.

The President of NANNM, Abdulrafiu Adeniji, who made the call at a media briefing in Abuja yesterday, regretted that nurses and other health workers have become victims of crossfire in different parts of the country.

“The spate of kidnapping, maiming, raping, dehumanizing activities are becoming too much, unfortunately targeted at a group of innocent and peace loving, harbinger of comfort and those who work relentlessly to alleviate suffering and soothing frail nerves.

“The leadership of NANNM is concerned about the gruesome killings in terrorist ridden areas of North Eastern Nigeria, those who are victims of communal and civil wars even in the North West and North Central.

“Indeed, there seem to be no safe haven for Nigerian nurses where abduction and kidnapping are not rampant, (where) assault, rape and battery cannot be totally ruled out,” Adeniji lamented.

He therefore called on the Federal Government to provide special protection for nurses and midwives and other health professionals.

The NANNM President further appealed to the federal government to immortalise health workers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

He also called on the international community to intervene in the crisis in the North East and bring the federal government and the terrorist group to a round table in order to resolve their disagreements so as to restore peace in the region.

NANNM president also appealed to terrorist groups in Nigeria “to please consider the prayers of Nigerians and international community to have a rethink and end the abductions and brutal killings.”