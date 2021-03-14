



Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru, who is on a one-week operational visit to Borno, said his visit was to enhance the ongoing fight against insurgency in the North East.

Attahiru, a lieutenant-general, interacted with reporters on Sunday in Maiduguri, saying a lot of successes had been recorded with many terrorists eliminated and weapons recovered.





“I am here on an operational visit, I will be here for one week,” Attahiru said. “The essence is to enhance operations, raise morale and motivate the soldiers, to ensure we achieve better results towards the total annihilation of Boko Haram and indeed the insurgency,”

Newsmen report that the COAS, who had visited troops of Sector 1 and Sector 2 of Operation Lafiya Dole in Borno and Yobe, also inspected some building projects at the headquarters of 7 Division, Maiduguri.