The Nigerian Army has, again, warned its personnel, especially those engaged in the counter-insurgency war and other internal security operations across the country, against indiscriminate use of the social media.

The Army says that the wrong use of social media by soldiers had exposed some of its operations to the insurgents and putting the lives of troops in danger.

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, who gave the warning while on an operational visit to 27 Task Force Brigade and Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, Yobe State, attributed most of the unwarranted attacks on troops locations and killings of soldiers to the wrong use of the social media.

Represented by the Commander Corps of Signals, Maj.Gen. Temidayo Olukoju, the Army chief noted that indiscriminate use of the social media has resulted in putting army operations in jeopardy as terrorists and other criminal groups take advantage of the information displayed there to boost their operations.

He also charged them to be disciplined and maintain a high level of alertness at all times.

He said being alert at all times was the only way for them to clear the remnant of the terrorists.

Gen. Buratai, in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, said “Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade and Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, Yobe State have been advised on the wrong use of social media.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai gave the advice during a visit to the troops in frontline as part of activities marking this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

“He urged the troops to desist from inappropriate use of the social media, saying that such practice could expose them to adversaries and danger which could put the operation into jeopardy.

“The COAS who was represented by the Commander Corps of Signals, Maj.-Gen. Temidayo Olukoju expressed satisfaction on the conduct of the troops.

“He enjoined them to maintain high level of alertness and be discipline at all times. He stressed further that such would enable them clear the remnant of Boko Haram terrorists in the North East in particular and nation in general.

“The COAS commended the loyalty of the troops to the present administration and the military authorities. Stating that the Federal Government of Nigeria had been so supportive in the provision of equipment and other required logistics aimed at successfully carrying out the operation.

“The Army Chief commended the troops for their sacrifices as well as peaceful coexistence with other security agencies in the theatre of operation.

“Speaking earlier, the Commander 27 Task Force Brigade Brigadier General Kabiru Garba, commended the COAS for having the welfare of the troops at heart, adding that such would go a long way to motivate and boost the morale of the troops in the frontline.

“Highlights of the visit were interaction with the troops by the representative of the COAS who was accompanied by the Sector 2 Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE Brig.-Gen. MB Dala as well as serving the sallah meals to the troops,” the statement said.