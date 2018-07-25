Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, has called on trade unions and cooperative societies to support the military to facilitate the success of the counter insurgency campaign in the northeast.

In a statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, said Biu made the call when members of the associations paid him a courtesy visit at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Members of the association are Borno Fish Traders Association; Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Nigerian Legion and the management of Radio Ndarason International.

Biu said such cooperation through sharing of vital information would enhance the military campaign in the northeast.

He said: “As critical stakeholders, your collaboration is vital towards ending the insurgency.

“I call on you to come forward with relevant information that will aid security operatives in the region.”

While reiterating the commitment of the military to end insurgency and restore peace, Biu assured them of military support to enable them to do their legitimate businesses through the provision of adequate security.

In their separate remarks, Alhaji Abacha Mandalam, the Chairman, Fish Traders Association, lauded the successes recorded by the military in the war against insurgency and peace building.

Mandalam said the efforts had encouraged the growth of commercial activities in the state and pledged support for the military to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

Also, Bulama Biu of RTEAN, William Mamza, Nigerian Legion and Maude Gwadabe, Radio Ndarason International, said the visit was to enhance cordial civil-military relations.

Mamza pledged the association’s support through information sharing in the on-going operation in the northeast.

On his part, Gwadabe said the radio station was funded by development partners to promote peace building and provide a platform for discussing solutions to the security crisis in the northeast and the Lake Chad region.