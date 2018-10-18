



Nigeria has, again, brought the devastations, caused by the Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast, to the attention of the global community, particularly, the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

On a side event entitled: ‘IDPs: Building Resilient and Sustainable Communities’ at the UN headquarters in New York, the Nigerian Government stressed the urgent need to galvanise international support for the IDPs.

The event, which was organised by the Permanent Mission of Nigeria, in conjunction with the Office of the Vice-President, had UN agencies, partners and donor countries in attendance.

In his remarks, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Tijjani Bande regretted that Nigeria and neighbouring countries had suffered a very complex insurgency over the past nine years.

Bande, however, noted the very productive meetings held not only in Nigeria but in New York, Oslo and Berlin to bring international attention to the plight of the people affected by the insurgency.

“We have had conversations with all the countries affected by insurgency and progress had been made.

“This is largely attributable, not only to the efforts of one country but to the partnership of the global community led by a lot of our partners.

“In Berlin, supports from the various government have been very strong and what is important is continuing the partnership with a view to having a permanent dependency in the Lake Chad region.

“We are, therefore, encouraged to find means to make return of IDPs to their settlement and rehabilitation a permanent one; this is the theme of this matter,’’ the envoy said.

He noted that the Office of the Vice-President played important role in the economic matters in Nigeria.

According to him, the office had taken the initiative to give a brief about what Nigeria is doing to boost the nation’s economy.

According to Bande, any sustainable measures to address the plight of the people of northeast must take account of how communities are able to look after themselves.

He thanked the UK for organising the UN Security Council’s visit to the region in March 2017, saying it had brought a lot of focus concerning the devastation caused by Boko Haram terrorists in the area.

“This is a complex matter that needs attention and that attention has been there and the commitment that I can give is what the Vice-President’s Office is also giving.

“The commitment is that Nigeria is a very responsible member of the global community and will do everything to continue to work with the UN partnership.’’

He commended the Airtel for partnering with the government in supporting the IDPs, saying it is indicative of the idea that the private sector is key in Nigeria’s resilience-building effort.

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, in a video message to the occasion, said he has the passion to serve the people but regretted the level of devastations to lives, property and infrastructure by Boko Haram.

Shettima highlighted the efforts by both the Borno Government and the Federal Government to rebuild lives and infrastructure through various social intervention programmes.

According to him, his administration has been rebuilding cities and infrastructure that were destroyed by the terrorists.

He added that normalcy has gradually returned to the areas hitherto held by the insurgent group.

“My people will rather drink ‘garri’ in the comfort of their home than eat rice and chicken at IDPs camps, Shettima said.

The governor thanked the federal government, particularly, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, for restoring the dignity of the people of northeast and thanked the international, particularly, the UN agencies, partners and donors.

Dr Yemi Dipeolu, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters in the Office of the Vice‐President, enumerated the various interventions by the government in the lives of the people.

Dipeolu highlighted various interventions including social, economic and infrastructure as well as recovery and peacebuilding efforts initiated by the federal government.

Also speaking, Dr Maryam Masha, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on IDPs, pointed out the various programmes targeted at the IDPs, particularly, the women.

Masha said the programmes, which included skills acquisition, were aimed at empowering the IDPs to be self-reliant rather than being over-dependent on assistance.

Mr Kayode Fagbemi, Acting Director, Relief and Rehabilitation at National Emergency Management Agency, stressed the need to strengthen the humanitarian and development nexus in the northeast.

Fagbemi said it was important for the government and international bodies to work as a team with the affected state governments.

Mr Olusegun Ogunsanya, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Bharti Airtel Nigeria Limited, said Airtel had given over N12 billion, till date, to support various empowerment and infrastructure interventions in the northeast.

The event was attended by Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva, Amb. Audu Kadiri, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Amb. Samson Itegboje and Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Consumer Protection Council.

Others were Ms Ursula Mueller, the Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator in the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the envoys of Germany, UK, U.S., Norway, Canada, Switzerland, and representatives of UN Women, and UN Children’s Fund.

The envoys and representatives united in their condemnation of the killing of Ms Hauwa Liman on Monday by a faction of the insurgent group.

They deplored the killing, saying it shows the danger the humanitarian workers in the northeast are exposed to, in the hands of the terrorists, and extended condolences to Nigeria.

They also pledged their countries’ and organisations’ continued support to the humanitarian crisis and peacebuilding efforts in the northeast and the Lake Chad Basin region.