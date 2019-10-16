<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria would continue to seek assistance from the international community in order to totally defeat Boko Haram and other insurgents in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday.

He also promised that the government would not abdicate its responsibility of providing a conducive atmosphere that is devoid of security threats and criminality for citizens.

Buhari said made these statements during the launching of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund.

He described as “very sad occurrences”, the unfortunate cost of the war against insurgency and other internal security operations, which is the loss of lives of some officers and men in the Armed Forces.

He said, “The Boko Haram terrorists have been substantially defeated and degraded to the extent that they are only daring soft targets.

However, all hands must be on deck to check the attacks on soft targets, mostly innocent Nigerians.

“The peace and security of Nigeria are non-negotiable and the security agencies must continue to do their work diligently. As a government, we will continue to provide necessary logistical support to ensure that our Armed Forces operate with the best modern warfare equipment, while at the same time adequately address the issues of their welfare.

“Likewise, the government will remain steadfast in developing our alliances with neighbours and friends in the international community for the total defeat of the insurgents. The task of resettling and rehabilitating our citizens as well as the reconstruction of territories affected by the war will continue to be one of the priorities of this administration.”

Buhari also promised that the Federal Government would not rest until all displaced persons were safely resettled in their communities without fear of further attacks.