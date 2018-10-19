



Non-Violent Peace Initiative (NVPI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has commended the Nigerian Army over successes recorded in the counter-insurgency campaign and peace restoration in the North-East.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri, quoted the NGO’s Coordinator, Amb. Mohammed Idris, as saying that the army had feat achieved a feat against the insurgency.

According to the statement, Idris made the commendation when he visited the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, in Maiduguri.

It quoted the coordinator as commending soldiers for their sacrifices in defending democracy and uniting the nation in the wake of insurgency.

“We salute the military, their courage and resilience. We salute their efforts and love for the country, which they placed above themselves,” Idris was quoted as saying.

The statement added that Idris lauded the army for establishing human right desks in its formations, to address issues of human right violations by erring personnel.

While commending the army over its peace-building process in the North-East, he called for closer collaboration with the army, to check violent crimes in the country.

The statement also quoted Biu as commending the NGO for presenting award to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Biu noted that the award would serve as morale booster to the troops and enhance their operations, adding that multi-faceted approach with stakeholders was necessary to tackle terrorism.

The commander reiterated commitments of the army to the protection of lives and property as well as checking security challenges in the country.