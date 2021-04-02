



An air force jet that went missing on an interdiction mission in Borno may have crashed, Nigerian Air Force says.

The jet had two crew when it went off radar in Borno on March 31.

“Intelligence report gathered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) indicates that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on board on 31 March 2021 might have crashed,” the air force said.

“The cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the 2 pilots remain unknown.”

On board were two pilots, Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.





“Extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground,” said Air Commodore Edward Gabkwt, the air force’s director of public relations and information.

“At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued.”

The jet was on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

The mission was part of ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East.

“The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021,” according to Gabkwet.