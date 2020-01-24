<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sympathisers on Thursday in Jos continued to throng the family house of Pa David Dachiya following the execution of his son, Mr Dachiya Dalep, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Recalled that Nigerians on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, woke up to a gory video of the gruesome execution of the young man by the insurgents

Dalep, a 200-level Biology/Education student of the University of Maiduguri, was abducted on January 9, 2020 on his way to school from Jos.





Father of the deceased said that the killing of his son could not force his family into denouncing Christianity, saying he had handed everything to God

Daciyal said, “We have handed over those who killed our son to God. If you kill a Christian, you only killed the flesh because we shall rejoice again on the day of resurrection. Let us assure Boko Haram that we are stronger and cannot be intimidated.”

He called on the federal and the state governments to protect Nigerians from Boko Haram.