A militant group claiming to be Boko Haram has killed five residents of Luru town and hoisted its flag in the Luru area of Girei Local Government Council of Adamawa State.

The terrorists were reported to have invaded Luru on Tuesday, killed five persons, including a former secretary of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in the area identified as John Tika.

The Adamawa State police public relations officer, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the incident but denied that it was a Boko Haram attack or another militant group.

Othman said, Luru community was attacked by Fulani herdsmen and security forces were doing everything to curtail the violence.

The attack is the latest in the a rising spate of attacks carried out by the militia in the area, as Gwamba village and parts of Bakopi, neighbouring communities to Luru, in Demsa Council, have also been attacked.

In their account, locals told newsmen that four of the five victims died when locals mobilised on Thursday to recapture their village from the armed militia after it was overrun by the terrorist on Tuesday night.

Lumsambani Dilli, the member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly representing Demsa Local Government, said, based on reports reaching him from his constituency, the attack was carried out by members of the Boko Haram sect.

Lusam said the invaders had called using the phone of one of their victims to announce that they were not Fulani herdsmen but members of the Boko Haram sect: “They told a relative of one of the deceased that they were Boko Haram and not Fulani herdsmen when they called using the victims phone.”

Some of the communities that have been attacked in the area include Kodomun, Kwayine, Gwamba, Kopotum, Lawuru, Dong, Wuzoan yashe, Koh and now Luru.

“The killings are now incessant; our people are being killed, it is getting too much.

“All over the local governments of Demsa, Girei, Numan and Lamurde, left and right, killings here and there.

“We are calling for the state governor to intervene and halt these killings,” Lusam said.

Speaking to newsmen, however, Nehemiah Ezra, said Fulani gunmen entered the town and killed some residents and destroyed their valuables, but locals later mobilised and recaptured the community with the support of security forces.

Ezra said: “But the militia relaunched and killed the fifth person, John Tika, a former state secretary of the ANPP,” he said.