A high ranking Boko Haram Commander has been killed by his own colleagues after his secret plan to surrender was discovered by some of his colleague.

A credible source disclosed that his colleagues were more angered after they discovered that he planned to surrender and escape with about three hundred captives from their camp.

The source gave the name of the commander as Ali Garga, a Fulani man from Taraba who was forcefully conscripted by the Mamman Nur’s faction three years ago after his cows were seized by the insurgents.

The source added that Gaga became a very priceless asset for the because of the extraordinary geographical knowledge of the busy terrain in the northeast that he possessed as a herdsman.

“Gaga was trained how to fight wars and engage in combat operations. He also possessed an extra ordinary ability of knowing the terrrain because he was a hardsman. This elevated him to a level of a Commanding Officer by the Mamman Nur’s Faction.

“Gaga was not interested in holding captives for ransom like others. What is paramount to him is getting his livestock and continue what he was diong as a herdsman and reunite with his family,” the sources explained.

The sources also said Ali Garga was making the right contact even with foreign influence to facilitate the who would rescued him and others before he was killed.