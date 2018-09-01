(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 17, 2018 a member of the Nigerian Military Police sits on an armoured vehicle during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) military demonstration held at General Ao Azazi barracks in Gwagwalada.At least 30 Nigerian soldiers died in combat with Boko Haram jihadists who overran a military base in the northeast near the border with Niger, two military sources told AFP on September 1, 2018. Scores of jihadists in trucks stormed the base at Zari village in northern Borno state late Thursday and briefly seized it after a fierce battle, they said./ AFP PHOTO / STEFAN HEUNIS
At least 30 Nigerian soldiers were killed in combat with Boko Haram jihadists who overran a military base in the northeast near the border with Niger, two military sources told AFP on Saturday.

Scores of jihadists in trucks stormed the base at Zari village in northern Borno state late Thursday and briefly seized it after a fierce battle in which 30 soldiers were killed, they said.

