Boko Haram on Friday kidnapped four soldiers and two police officers along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.
Military sources, who revealed this to an online medium, said Boko Haram attacked the security officers in an ambush near Auno village on Damaturu-Maiduguri road.
The insurgents who appeared in military uniforms were said to have mounted a roadblock on the highway with three Hilux vans before taking away the hostages who were returning from a short break.
“Four military men were abducted in an 18 seater bus while two other policemen were abducted in a Gulf car,” one of the sources said.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]