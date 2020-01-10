<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Boko Haram on Friday kidnapped four soldiers and two police officers along Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

Military sources, who revealed this to an online medium, said Boko Haram attacked the security officers in an ambush near Auno village on Damaturu-Maiduguri road.





The insurgents who appeared in military uniforms were said to have mounted a roadblock on the highway with three Hilux vans before taking away the hostages who were returning from a short break.

“Four military men were abducted in an 18 seater bus while two other policemen were abducted in a Gulf car,” one of the sources said.