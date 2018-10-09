



A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Kashim Imam, on Monday pledged to contribute N1 billion to facilitate rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement of communities ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno.

Imam was among the 10 governorship aspirants that lost in the recent APC governorship primary.

He said: “I earmarked N1 billion for reconstruction of Borno and I intend to contribute it to my state despite losing the primary election.

“Additionally, I will organise an endowment fund and invite my friends to contribute to the fund. I will constitute a committee of elders to manage the fund.

“This is part of commitments to my people and I will continue to serve them no matter the odds’’.

Imam added that he would personally reconstruct central mosques in Bama and Gwoza, provide scholarship to indigent students and offer empowerment support to youth and women in the state.

Commenting on the party’s primary election, Imam dismissed the exercise as ‘fraught with irregularities’.

He alleged that Gov. Kashim Shettima had issued a media release which compromised the process by anointing a governorship candidate for the party.

Imam alleged that the governor requested 13 aspirants to withdraw in favour of the anointed candidate, hijacked the electoral panel, and purchased 10 gubernatorial nomination forms for his commissioners and associates.

He further alleged that he and other aspirants were denied access to the delegates, in addition to irregular accreditation and alleged inducement of delegates.

He however expressed the hope that the APC appeal panel would nullify the governorship primary.

“I hope that the appeal panel will cancel the exercise and order for a fresh primary election in the state”.

While calling on their supporters to remain calm and law abiding, Imam urged the anti-graft agencies to investigate the alleged misuse of state resources during the primary election.

The aggrieved aspirants include Baba Ahmad Jidda; Baba Shehuri, Gambo Lawan, Umara Kumalia and Umar Alkali.

Others are Attom Magira, Abba Jato, Muhammad Liman Ciroma and Idris Durkwa.

It would be recalled that 21 candidates were cleared by the party for the governorship primary election in the state won by Prof. Babagana Umara-Zulum with 4, 432 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Alhaji Idris Durkwa, who polled 114 votes.

Ten of the candidates withdrew from the race and supported Zulum, while four others abstained from the election.

Among those that withdrew from the race were Kaka Shehu; Sen. Baba-Kaka Bashir Garbai, Sen. Habu Kyari, Mohammed Makintami and Adamu Dibal.

Others are Adamu Zaufanjiba; Alhaji Mai Sheriff, Babagana Tijjani Banki, Mohammed Liman and Mustapha Fannarambe.