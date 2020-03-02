<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Insurgents have killed 10 people in a raid on a village in northeast Nigeria’s restive Borno State, burning homes and looting food supplies, civilian militia sources said Sunday.

The suspected Boko Haram insurgents in trucks fitted with machine guns stormed into Rumirgo village in the Askira Uba district on Saturday, shooting indiscriminately and sending residents fleeing into the surrounding countryside.

“They killed 10 people in the indiscriminate shooting which made residents run into the bush” civilian militia member Adamu Galadima told AFP.

The militants burnt a dozen homes, carted away food supplies and two “trailers loaded with foodstuffs,” another militiaman, Peter Malgwui said.





Askira Uba lies close to the Sambisa Forest where Boko Haram enclaves dwell and has suffered repeated attacks.

Yet in recent months an Islamic State group-aligned faction of Boko Haram has been waging attacks.

Last month three Nigerian soldiers were killed in clashes with fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction in Askira Uba town.

A decade of Boko Haram violence has killed 36,000 people in the northeast and displaced around two million from their homes, creating a severe humanitarian crisis.

The conflict has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military response to combat the jihadist groups.